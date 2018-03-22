News And Finally

Thursday 22 March 2018

10 of the best prank ideas to get you ready for April Fool’s Day

Take notes – some of these pranks are hilarious.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

April Fool’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s time to start brewing up your best tricks and pranks.

Reddit user jv00e asked people on the website for their very best pranks and get some ideas on how to fool family members, co-workers or friends.

Here are 10 of the best, meanest answers:

1. This mean computer trick.

Comment from discussion dstizz’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".

2. This prank of changing people’s shoe size.

Comment from discussion driftingwit’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".
Jenna Marbles Wtf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This very innocent prank.

Comment from discussion Redknightsgoingdown’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".

4. You’ll need to acquire a skeleton for this one…

Comment from discussion yarzospatzflute’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".
Skeleton GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This pun-based prank.

Comment from discussion snackman529’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".

6. This is a particularly mean trick.

Comment from discussion -Satsujinn-‘s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".
Lauren Holiday GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Leave people nervously waiting all day…

Comment from discussion EpicalaxyMaster’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".

8. This strange Nick Cage-themed prank.

Comment from discussion Gaiametris’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".
Nicholas Cage Faceoff GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Terrify your parents with fake tattoos.

Comment from discussion PM_ME_SKYLINES’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".

10. This prank gets you a bonus cake!

Comment from discussion opus_4_vp’s comment from discussion "What are some great pranks to pull on April Fool’s Day?".
Hungry Chocolate Cake GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

