Dads and amateur comedians were dusting off their joke books on Monday as #UKPunDay trended on Twitter across the country.

10 of the best (or worst) jokes from #UKPunDay

Between the flatly unfunny and the avalanche of brands trying to flog their product, thousands of people tried their hand at getting a giggle, to mixed success.

There were a fair few real jokes to be had.

So, in no particular order and with apologies all round, here are ten of the best eye-rolling, elbow-nudging, dad-cracking-ly terrible puns.

You have been warned.

“I’m dating a girl from the zoo,” joked @gazgagsman. “I think she’s a keeper.”

@DadJokeMan tweeted: “I used to date an air stewardess from Helsinki.

“I dropped her off at work one day and she just vanished into Finnair.”

“I’m exhausted,” started @thisismenic70. “Just got back from delivering a roll of bubble wrap.

“When I asked where to put it.. The woman said to pop it in the corner…5hrs it took me….”

“The past, the present and the future walked into a bar.

“Things got a little tense,” groaned @80Moore.

@goonerniki kept it short and sweet with: “Thanks for explaining the word ‘many’ to me, it means a lot.”

@DadsPuns got scientific, tweeting: “That awkward moment when you tell a chemistry joke and you get no reaction.

“I guess all the good chemistry puns argon.”

And @JamesMelville even brought Latin into his joke: “I can’t remember how to write 51, 6 and 500 in Roman numerals.

“I’m LIVID.”

“I’ve written a book called ‘How to be a Ladder Horder’. It’s a step buy step buy step buy step guide,” quipped @whoelsebutalf.

@KulganofCrydee’s wisecrack had a darker air to it.

“Will Glass Coffins be a success?” he asked.

“Remains to be seen.”

And @goodbyejumbo claimed to have been to “the swankiest burger van ever”.

“It had 4 Michelin tyres,” he added.

This is the third year organisers of the Leicester Comedy Festival have promoted a #UKPunDay competition on Twitter and the fourth year for their UK Pun Championships, to be held in the city on the evening of “Punday”, February 11.

