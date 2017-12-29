10 of 2017’s most heartwarming acts of kindness

There’s no doubt that 2017 has had its ups and downs – but for all the rocky moments we have witnessed there have also been some incredible acts of kindness.

There’s no doubt that 2017 has had its ups and downs – but for all the rocky moments we have witnessed there have also been some incredible acts of kindness.

Whether it be strangers helping each other in times of crisis or thousands of retweets to help reunite a man with his wages – 2017 has proved that there are good people in the world.

To celebrate all the kindness out there we’ve compiled a list of some of the particularly memorable acts of compassion. 1. The time a South London pub launched a social media campaign to help reunite a man with his Christmas wages

Mariusz, we found your pay packet in the Alex on Thursday night (21st December). It's stuffed full of cash, you haven't lost it, we've got it! If anybody knows probably a Polish man called Mariusz, near Wimbledon, it could be him. Please tell him! RT in Polish if you know any. pic.twitter.com/i3sjOOyJ6t — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 26, 2017 When a pub in Wimbledon found that someone had left £600 under their seat just four days before Christmas they made it their mission to reunite the owner with his money. So pub managers Mike Dore and his wife Sarah launched a social media campaign searching for “Mariusz” – in the hope that he would come back to claim his money. Turns out Mariusz had gone home to Poland for Christmas and he doesn’t use social media – but luckily his son spotted the tweets and told his dad.

On returning back to the UK Mariusz visited the pub to collect his money and even tipped the barman who found it £50. 2. The time a young Huddersfield Town fan returned £5 to Aaron Mooy after a win over Manchester United

Pure class from young Adam pic.twitter.com/KVSpfJlZrm — Sean Jarvis (@SeanMJarvis) October 24, 2017 Little Adam Bhana was at the Kirklees Stadium to see Huddersfield’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United and wanted to thank goalscorer Mooy for his hard work. He wrote a letter to Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis, explaining that he found £5 at the stadium and as “we cannot keep what is not ours” he wanted the money to be given to Aaron Mooy for his great performance.

3. The teenagers who invited an elderly lady to join their night out

💕 pic.twitter.com/LbzQZQRreM — mahrmaid (@SmithMahri) January 29, 2017 Mahri Smith, 18, and her friends were taking photos of themselves in the bathroom of a casino when a “sweet and chatty” elderly woman began speaking to them.

She offered to take a picture of them and said: “I remember when my girlfriends and I would get dressed up and go out like this.” Mahri was so touched by this that she asked the woman to join their night, insisting, “Why miss it, we are all out right now, aren’t we?”

The series of photos have since gone viral on Twitter, and it’s clear that the encounter made the elderly woman extremely happy. 4. The woman who paid for someone’s shopping and received a beautiful thank you three years later

A few years ago Josh and I were stood at the conveyor belt in the supermarket waiting for the lady in front to pay for… Posted by Part-Time Working mummy on Sunday, July 23, 2017 This one is a double kindness that spanned three years. The story begins in 2014, in a branch of Morrisons supermarket, where Rachaele Hambleton came across a woman who could not afford to pay for her shopping. Rachaele paid for the single mother’s shopping that day, and three years later received a surprising email from the woman she helped thanking her for her kindness. In the email, single mother Tash said that Rachaele had “saved her whole world” that day.

5. Parents who thanked Twitter users for helping them find a discontinued Postman Pat video for their autistic son Does anybody have this video by any chance? I've searched the internet but had no luck. Its very old. Thomas still likes… Posted by Cindy Dutton on Sunday, November 12, 2017 The parents of a severely autistic teenager praised “the kindness of complete strangers” after Twitter users helped them find a discontinued Postman Pat video to give him as a Christmas present. James and Cindy Dutton, from Ruislip in west London, took to social media after son Thomas, 19, asked for Postman Pat’s Prize Postbag on VHS on his handwritten gift list.

Ms Dutton’s plea on Facebook was shared several times, but Mr Dutton’s tweet received a huge response with more than 7,500 retweets. Jill Hulme, from Bournemouth, saw the tweet after Strictly Come Dancing performer Brendan Cole shared it, and contacted Mr Dutton to tell him she had a copy she was about to give to charity. 6. The moment baseball fans united to throw a woman’s lost hat up a car park

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017 This one shows kindness on a major scale with hundreds of people getting involved. During the Houston Astros’ World Series celebrations the crowd pulled together to return a hat to a woman who dropped it off a car park. And it was actually a pretty thrilling watch. 7. Everyday heroes who saved people and pets after Hurricane Harvey

Words cannot express the incredibly deep gratitude that we have for our Austin community! Thanks to the truly… Posted by Austin Pets Alive! on Sunday, August 27, 2017 After the damage of Hurricane Harvey left much of Houston in ruins, good Samaritans like Adam Brackman got to work. Adam, who is an animal lover – loaded family after family along with their pets into his boat to take them to safety. According to Good Morning America, one of the families Adam rescued included a 90-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s, her daughter, and the family’s three dogs and three cats.

8. The time a Trump voter left a £350 tip for a black waitress along with a moving note We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017 Jason White, 37, visited a Busboys and Poets restaurant in Washington DC while visiting for Donald Trump’s inauguration. The bill, posted to the restaurant’s Twitter page, read: “We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American.”

9. The friendship between Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe Jermain Defoe and Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery embrace (PA Wire) The ex-Sunderland striker hit headlines in the past year for the heartfelt and moving friendship he had with Bradley Lowery – a young Black Cats fan who lost his fight with a rare type of cancer in July, aged just six. Defoe said of Lowery in an interview with the BBC’s Football Focus: “That story of Brad’s is just special, my best friend, it was genuine. He loved his football, he loved me, I loved him. “There was nothing I could give him, apart from being a friend.”

10. The time a police officer joined a 92-year-old woman dancing in the street Millie says sometimes you just need to dance……. Sgt. Lenz couldn't agree more. Posted by Austin Police Department – Minnesota on Thursday, August 17, 2017 Sergeant Lenz, of the Austin, Minnesota police, encountered 92-year-old Millie Seiver dancing by herself in the street – and decided this groovy lady shouldn’t have to dance alone. So she pulled up in her patrol car, turned up the radio and leapt out to join her.

Press Association