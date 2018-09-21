10 moving images people think would make awesome tattoos
From sunsets to birds in flight.
Tattoos have been around for a while now, but what would you get if you could be inked with a moving image?
That was the question posed by Reddit user skittlesohniner, who asked people: “If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?”
Here are 10 of the best answers – would any of these take your fancy?
1. Gears
2. Fish
3. Vines
4. Birds
5. The sun sets
6. Vomit
7. Phoenix
8. Heart
9. Kool-Aid
10. Rick
Press Association