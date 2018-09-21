News And Finally

Friday 21 September 2018

10 moving images people think would make awesome tattoos

From sunsets to birds in flight.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Tattoos have been around for a while now, but what would you get if you could be inked with a moving image?

That was the question posed by Reddit user skittlesohniner, who asked people: “If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?”

Here are 10 of the best answers – would any of these take your fancy?

1. Gears

Comment from discussion Psychogent30’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Charlie Chaplin Gears GIF by Maudit - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Fish

Comment from discussion ntermation’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Fish Koi GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Vines

Comment from discussion RedHood18’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Vine Swing GIF by Katy Perry - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Birds

Comment from discussion AraSevera’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Flying Away Harry Potter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The sun sets

Comment from discussion blindadvisor0101’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Los Angeles La GIF by The Hills - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Vomit

Comment from discussion ministroni’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Disgusted The Fox And The Hound GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Phoenix

Comment from discussion 4rsmit’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Dark Phoenix GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Heart

Comment from discussion yearofthessnake’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
I Love You Flirt GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Kool-Aid

Comment from discussion tinyahjumma’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Ad Wow GIF by Kool Aid - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Rick

Comment from discussion Pothaman’s comment from discussion "If tattoos were 4 second gifs that played when touched, what design would you choose and where on your body?".
Rick Roll GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News