10 mind-blowing facts about the universe that will leave you confused for days
These incredible facts about space and the universe will blow your mind.
Space, Earth, and the universe never fail to baffle even the most intelligent of scientists – so for the rest of us, what goes on in space is utterly mind-blowing.
Reddit user savethaplanet asked users of the website for their very best unbelievable facts about space and the universe, and they did not disappoint.
Here are 10 of the best responses.
1. Humans really haven’t been around for a long time.
2. It takes approximately four years for light from the closest star to reach Earth.
3. Technology transforms extremely fast.
4. This fact will warp how you think of time.
5. Only three people have been to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest sea trench on Earth.
6. Tune your TV between stations, and about 1% of the static is from the big bang fireball.
7. The name assigned to the average colour of the universe is “Cosmic Latte”.
8. A huge amount of the universe is made up of empty space.
9. Our sun isn’t even close to the top 10 biggest stars.
10. And finally, the most baffling question about the universe of all: Where did it come from?
Press Association