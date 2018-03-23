10 mind-blowing facts about the universe that will leave you confused for days

Independent.ie

Space, Earth, and the universe never fail to baffle even the most intelligent of scientists – so for the rest of us, what goes on in space is utterly mind-blowing.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/10-mindblowing-facts-about-the-universe-that-will-leave-you-confused-for-days-36738136.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36738120.ece/9e9bc/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_3615f25f-5f14-46a1-9b3c-48c61543e9e0_1