10 mildly painful things Reddit users think would do 1 HP of damage in real life
There are lots of “oohs” and “aahs” in here.
In the world of video games and card games, hit points – or HP – determine your health in the game, but what if HP was applicable to real life?
Reddit users wondered, if that were the case, what would be the lowest possible level of damage someone could take. From bopping your head to the dreaded paper cut, here are their suggestions.
1. Hair
thisisnotacount: “Accidently catching and pulling out a hair.”
2. Heels
dawg: “When someone walks up behind you too quickly and steps on your heel.”
3. Headphones
IAmKnightSolaire: “When your headphones catch on a door handle and get ripped out.”
4. Vehicle entry
Kropladop: “When you enter your vehicle but you forgot that you sun visor is still down from last time you drove it, and you slightly bash your head on it.”
5. Beer
pirateclub: “Trying to open a beer you thought was a twist top.”
blind3rdeye: “and then -1 moral for realising that it actually is a twist top, but years of sedentary lifestyle have made your hands so soft and weak that it’s actually difficult to open.”
6. Tongue
inside4walls: “Maybe burning your tongue just a little. Or biting your tongue when chewing.”
NoNeedForAName: “And then there’s the poisoned version of this that does continual damage: biting your cheek, which causes it to swell, which causes you to bite it even more.”
7. Dog
BlueAndDog: “When I lean down to pet the puppy and she jumps and headbutts me in the nose.”
8. Water
Catnip_Picard: “Drinking water and accidentally swallow incorrectly for a brief moment.”
9. Sleep
goodmorning_reddit: “When you are about to fall asleep then feel like you are falling so you get spooked and wake up.”
10. Paper cut
waqtik: Papercut.
GAME. OVER.
Press Association