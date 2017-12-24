In the world of video games and card games, hit points – or HP – determine your health in the game, but what if HP was applicable to real life?

10 mildly painful things Reddit users think would do 1 HP of damage in real life

Reddit users wondered, if that were the case, what would be the lowest possible level of damage someone could take. From bopping your head to the dreaded paper cut, here are their suggestions.

1. Hair thisisnotacount: “Accidently catching and pulling out a hair.” 2. Heels dawg: “When someone walks up behind you too quickly and steps on your heel.”

3. Headphones IAmKnightSolaire: “When your headphones catch on a door handle and get ripped out.” 4. Vehicle entry Kropladop: “When you enter your vehicle but you forgot that you sun visor is still down from last time you drove it, and you slightly bash your head on it.”

5. Beer pirateclub: “Trying to open a beer you thought was a twist top.” blind3rdeye: “and then -1 moral for realising that it actually is a twist top, but years of sedentary lifestyle have made your hands so soft and weak that it’s actually difficult to open.”

6. Tongue inside4walls: “Maybe burning your tongue just a little. Or biting your tongue when chewing.” NoNeedForAName: “And then there’s the poisoned version of this that does continual damage: biting your cheek, which causes it to swell, which causes you to bite it even more.”

7. Dog BlueAndDog: “When I lean down to pet the puppy and she jumps and headbutts me in the nose.”

8. Water Catnip_Picard: “Drinking water and accidentally swallow incorrectly for a brief moment.”

9. Sleep goodmorning_reddit: “When you are about to fall asleep then feel like you are falling so you get spooked and wake up.” 10. Paper cut waqtik: Papercut.

