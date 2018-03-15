There are a lot of benefits to being tall: you can see over a crowd, and reach things on top shelves, but there are some major drawbacks that can make life pretty annoying.

There are a lot of benefits to being tall: you can see over a crowd, and reach things on top shelves, but there are some major drawbacks that can make life pretty annoying.

10 little things that make life difficult for tall people

Reddit user Salt_Salt_MoreSalt asked for tall people on the website to discuss the little things that make life difficult for them.

Here are the 10 best answers. 1. You can never cross your legs properly.

Press Association