If you were to write an autobiography, what would be your first line?

10 imaginative and hilarious first lines for an autobiography

This is a question which has been puzzling Twitter users, and these are some of the most entertaining ideas they came up with.

Stop reading this in the bookstore, you cheap bastard.#TheFirstLineofMyAutobiography — Dig Doug 🎮💻🎬 (@ImThatDoug) January 24, 2019

I was born at a very early age — Jim T (@JimT9) January 24, 2019

I was born with a lazy left eye, but the rest of me had to learn how to be lazy. #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography — Jane Hopkins (@JanieHop) January 24, 2019

I once got three likes on twitter — DM (@patchdennizen) January 24, 2019

I die in the end #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography — Kenneth Reading (@KennethReading) January 24, 2019

Autobiographies are not books about automobiles #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) January 24, 2019

#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography My earliest memory was from October 16th 1997 which is strange because I was 31 then. — Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 24, 2019

#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography What you will read is true, and none of the names have been changed because assholes deserve to be outed as assholes. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) January 25, 2019

He never finished what he #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) January 24, 2019

If you're reading this, I... I didn't make it... it's up to *you*... to help solve my murder...#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography — Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) January 24, 2019

Just a few ways to grab someone’s attention.

