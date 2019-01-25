News And Finally

Friday 25 January 2019

10 imaginative and hilarious first lines for an autobiography

‘Stop reading this in the bookstore…’

(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

If you were to write an autobiography, what would be your first line?

This is a question which has been puzzling Twitter users, and these are some of the most entertaining ideas they came up with.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Just a few ways to grab someone’s attention.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News