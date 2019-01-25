10 imaginative and hilarious first lines for an autobiography
‘Stop reading this in the bookstore…’
If you were to write an autobiography, what would be your first line?
This is a question which has been puzzling Twitter users, and these are some of the most entertaining ideas they came up with.
1.
Stop reading this in the bookstore, you cheap bastard.#TheFirstLineofMyAutobiography— Dig Doug 🎮💻🎬 (@ImThatDoug) January 24, 2019
2.
#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— Jim T (@JimT9) January 24, 2019
I was born at a very early age
3.
I was born with a lazy left eye, but the rest of me had to learn how to be lazy. #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— Jane Hopkins (@JanieHop) January 24, 2019
4.
#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— DM (@patchdennizen) January 24, 2019
I once got three likes on twitter
5.
I die in the end #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— Kenneth Reading (@KennethReading) January 24, 2019
6.
Autobiographies are not books about automobiles #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) January 24, 2019
7.
#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography My earliest memory was from October 16th 1997 which is strange because I was 31 then.— Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 24, 2019
8.
#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography What you will read is true, and none of the names have been changed because assholes deserve to be outed as assholes.— Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) January 25, 2019
9.
He never finished what he #TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) January 24, 2019
10.
If you're reading this, I... I didn't make it... it's up to *you*... to help solve my murder...#TheFirstLineOfMyAutobiography— Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) January 24, 2019
Just a few ways to grab someone’s attention.
