10 hilariously unfortunate email typos

Kicked off by television presenter Richard Osman, these xx online shockers are perfect cringeworthy examples.

1.

Just signed off an email with “have a lovely eeek.” — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 5, 2018

2.

I suppose it's better than signing off an email with "have a lovely wee." https://t.co/cgXZmyVl7F — Karin Salvalaggio (@KarinSalvala) February 5, 2018

3.

This may be on par with my ‘Hopefukky we can get together soon’. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) February 5, 2018

4.

Not as bad as beginning an email with 'Good Afterboob'. https://t.co/pSCzfR8z7I — e.m.s. (@erynshikari) February 5, 2018

5.

Done better that that. I once said 'thanks for your seedy reply'. Meant speedy honestly! 😨 — Gaz Wood (@Gazza1312867) February 5, 2018

6.

I was texting with a friend who was having a bit of a rough time. Signed off with "Sorry to hear thongs are shitty". — Margo, unstable genius (@MargoJMilne) February 5, 2018

7.

I once worked with someone who meant to wish a client a 'lovely weekend' but typed 'lonely weekend' instead. — JayDoubleYou (@thejaydoubleyou) February 5, 2018

8.

"apologies for any incontinence" (fortunately received rather than sent!) — Alex Murphy (@Phoebus__Apollo) February 5, 2018

9.

I emailed someone and told them they were "fart oo nice". — Colin White (@colinwhite62) February 5, 2018

10.