Friday 11 May 2018

10 films people love so much they would watch them for a whole day straight

Which movie would you pick if you were offered $1 million to watch the same film for 24 hours straight?

Couple eating popcorn in a cinema (Antonio_Diaz/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Is there a film you love so much you would watch it for 24 hours straight? What if you were offered $1,000,000 for your efforts?

Social media users have been discussing the conundrum, offering up the movies they would happily sit through on a loop for a whole day.

Here are some of the movies they picked, some of which you might seriously disagree with.

1. This person already deserves the prize money.

2. Classic movies got a mention.

Gone With The Wind GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. As did festive Christmas films.

4. This person would do this dare several times over.

Forget Men In Black GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. You could make the best out of the situation…

6. You could turn the dare into an emotional day.

Titanic Kate Winslet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person has the right idea.

Thread Forums GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. You could take the time to watch a film that baffles you.

9. This person wouldn’t care which film you showed them.

Tommy Wiseau Oh Hai Mark GIF by The Room - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. You know this person has seen Frozen on a loop many times before.

And finally, this person who refuses to spoil a favourite film to get the cash

