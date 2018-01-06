News And Finally

Saturday 6 January 2018

10 film titles which sound dirty when you censor them

“James And The Giant P****”

Family watching TV looking awkward
Family watching TV looking awkward

By Edd Dracott

Sometimes, left to people’s imaginations, censorship can make things seem dirtier than they really are.

A perfect case in point has been displayed by Twitter users, who have been sharing movie titles in the thousands but with one small change – they’ve starred out some of the letters, to leave things looking a little dodgy.

If you’re not quite sure how this is possible, here’s 10 excellent examples – you’ll soon get the gist.

1. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Who Framed Roger Rabbit GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. James and the Giant Peach

James And The Giant Peach GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

March GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Fight Club

Nervous Fight Club GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Harry Potter Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. School of Rock

School Of Rock GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. The Polar Express

The Polar Express Christmas Movies GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Finding Dory

Idk What To Tag Finding Nemo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Sausage Party

Scared Scream GIF by Sausage Party - Find & Share on GIPHY

Some don’t need any changing…

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News