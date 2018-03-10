Anarchists clash with Greek police in march against nationalism

Police used tear gas and threw stun grenades at the protesters, who also barricaded themselves at the University of Thessaloniki.

The gathering of Balkan anarchists was organised after far-right activists burned down an anarchist collective’s premises during a January rally protesting the use of the name Macedonia by Greece’s northern neighbour.

Police are prohibited by law from entering the campus to make arrests.

Nationalist tensions remain pervasive in the Balkans, and Greece and neighbouring Macedonia have seen recent protests over a decades-long name dispute.

Greece argues that Macedonia’s name in its current form implies a territorial claim against its own region with the same name.