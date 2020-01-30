Weinstein put hand up my skirt, woman tells rape trial

Another woman, Tarale Wulff, testified that Weinstein grabbed her arm as she served cocktails at one of his Manhattan haunts in 2005, led her toward a darkened terrace and started masturbating. Ms Wulff alleges he later raped her.

Ms Wulff and the woman in the alleged hotel encounter, Dawn Dunning, took the witness stand yesterday at Weinstein's rape trial. Their allegations are not part of the underlying criminal charges, but they could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison.

"I stood up. I was in shock," Ms Dunning said, fighting back tears as she described a hotel room encounter she said happened when she was 24.

Asked by prosecutor Meghan Hast whether she was gaining anything by testifying, she replied: "No, if anything I'm losing. This is the worst and hardest thing I've ever done."

Weinstein (67) is charged with forcing oral sex on Mimi Haleyi, at the time a production assistant, in 2006 and raping another aspiring actress in 2013. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Prosecutors are having Dunning, Wulff and a third woman testify under a state law that allows testimony about so-called "prior bad acts".

Ms Dunning said she met Weinstein while waiting tables at a Manhattan nightclub. He immediately appeared to take an interest in her fledgling acting career, she said, and invited her to a lunch meeting.

Several meetings followed, Ms Dunning said, including one at a hotel in Manhattan. At one point, she testified, Weinstein led her into a bedroom and they sat down on the bed. "I was wearing a skirt that day and he put his hand up my skirt," she said.

Ms Dunning said she "just kind of gave him the benefit of the doubt" when Weinstein said it would never happen again. She said she didn't scream or yell and didn't tell anyone because she was embarrassed.

Ms Dunning said she later agreed to meet Weinstein at a cigar bar, but that an assistant took her to a suite where the producer was standing in a bathrobe. There, she said Weinstein showed her a contract for three movie roles she would get on the condition she had "a threesome with his assistant".

"When he said that, I laughed. I thought he was kidding," Ms Dunning said. "He got really angry; he started screaming, 'You'll never make in this business. This is how the industry works.'"

"He was a big guy; he was towering over me. I was really scared," Ms Dunning testified.

Ms Wulff said she met Weinstein while working as a cocktail waitress. She said she told him she was an aspiring actress, though she had never performed before.

After Weinstein led her to the terrace, Ms Wulff said she noticed his shirt moving. "I realised he was masturbating," she said, adding that she froze and scooted around him.

