US won't say how it plans to reunite migrant families

The Trump administration has offered little indication of how it will reunite thousands of children separated from their families under the US president's immigration policies, heightening concern that the government could fail to comply with a federal judge's order to expedite the process.

Administration officials have been unwilling to say whether they collected information necessary to reunite parents and children before separating them. They also won't say whether more children have been taken from their families since President Donald Trump signed an order on June 20 that he said would stop the practice.

Officials earlier this week declined to provide concrete numbers on how many children still needed to be returned to family members, saying the situation was fluid. A spokesman for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the US responsible for the children, said that the agency would only report the total number of immigrant children it's detaining, which includes a larger number who came across the border alone.

"While we understand the interest in this information, our mission has been and remains to provide every minor transferred to HHS, regardless of the circumstances, with quality and age-appropriate care and a speedy and safe release to a sponsor," Kenneth Wolfe, the ACF spokesman said. "Currently, there are 11,869 minors in our care."

The figure is "constantly changing", he said. "Every day, minors are referred to our care and released from our care to parents, close relatives or suitable sponsors."

Public outrage over the separations led Mr Trump to retreat last week from the "zero-tolerance" policy toward unlawful border crossings Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in April. Under the approach, parents and other caregivers apprehended after crossing the border were arrested and jailed, and the government placed their children with the HHS.

US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to return immigrant children younger than five to their parents within two weeks. Children five and older must be reunited within 30 days. He also ordered the government to provide for communications between detained caregivers and their children.

"The unfortunate reality is that, under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property" catalogued by the government, Judge Sabraw said.

But White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters aboard Air Force One: "The injunction must be removed immediately or we can't keep the country safe."

Mr Wolfe said that the "HHS continues to evaluate the impact of the District Court ruling". The government has not appealed Judge Sabraw's order.

The process may be further complicated because the US has already deported an unknown number of parents split from their children at the border.

The HHS has also said it must run background checks on parents before returning their children. Advocacy groups say it is nearly impossible to verify the government's claim that it already returned more than 500 migrant children who were still in the custody of Customs and Border Patrol when their parents completed judicial proceedings.

That's stoked concern that a lack of planning could leave the government unable to bring some families back together.

It's "a chaotic circumstance of the government's own making," Judge Sabraw wrote.

Government officials say they're working as expeditiously as possible to reunite families.

HHS secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers his department was applying new resources to the problem, and said that by using a "portal" maintained by the Office of Refugee Resettlement he was able to quickly locate immigrant children. He said allegations that children were missing were "false".

"There is no reason why any parent would not know where their child is located," Mr Azar told a Senate committee.

Separately, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit that would require the administration to prove it knows where children and parents are, make public their plan to reunite them, and give parents a way to contact their children within a week of separation.

The administration has said its aim is for migrant children in custody to phone or Skype their parents at least twice a week.

