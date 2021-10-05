America’s rich list revealed: Jeff Bezos tops Forbes 400 list with $201bn wealth as Donald Trump drops off the list after 25 years

Jeff Bezos has topped the list for the fourth year running as his wealth grew to over $200bn.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos retained the top spot of the Forbes 400 list for the fourth year running, with a net worth of $201bn, while Donald Trump dropped off the rich list.

The 2021 edition of the Forbes 400 - which lists the wealthiest 400 Americans - had the highest minimum net worth threshold in history at $2.9bn, up $800m from 2020.

The aggregate wealth of The Forbes 400 reached a record-breaking $4.5 trillion in 2021, a year that saw 44 newcomers, including Melinda French Gates and Bitcoin billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of the Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna, also made the US’ most exclusive list.

America’s wealthiest people saw their fortunes rise collectively by 40pc in the past 12 months.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ranked second and third with net worths of $190.5bn and $134.5bn, respectively.

Zuckerberg’s wealth is reported to have taken a $7bn hit on Monday as a result of the six-hour outage that affected all Facebook-owned apps and platforms. It comes as a former Facebook product manager blew the whistle on alleged oversights and “putting profit over safety”.

Fifty-one people dropped off since last year’s list, including former president Donald Trump - for the first time in 25 years, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Boston Beer co-founder Jim Koch.

The Forbes 400 list is a snapshot in time of wealth using stock prices from September 3, 2021.

“Despite the uncertainty and the ever-changing market economy, the 2021 Forbes 400 shows that America’s wealthiest have grown far richer,” said Kerry A Dolan, assistant managing editor, wealth at Forbes.

“The wealthiest Americans collectively saw a 40pc increase over last year and nearly all are richer than they were last year.”

Each year as part of the Forbes 400, Forbes scores billionaires based on their respective philanthropic contributions. It ranks list members on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most philanthropic. Forbes found that only eight members of the Forbes 400 have given away more than 20pc of their net worth in their lifetime. Those who gave away less than 1pc of their wealth rose from 127 to 156.

