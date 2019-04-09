Americans killed in Afghanistan bomb blast
Three US soldiers were killed.
US forces in Afghanistan have revised their death toll from a Taliban attack near the main American base in the country.
Three US soldiers were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities, they said.
The US and Nato Resolute Support mission issued a statement on Tuesday “to clarify initial reporting”.
It said a roadside bomb attack during a convoy near Bagram Airfield killed three American service members and that “the contractor who was reported as killed, is alive”.
The statement said “the contractor, an Afghan citizen, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, later identified as a contractor and treated at Bagram Airfield”.
Press Association