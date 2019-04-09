News World News

Tuesday 9 April 2019

Americans killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

Three US soldiers were killed.

Afghan security forces gather at the site of the attack near the Bagram Air Base (AP)
Afghan security forces gather at the site of the attack near the Bagram Air Base (AP)

By Rahim Faiez, Associated Press

US forces in Afghanistan have revised their death toll from a Taliban attack near the main American base in the country.

Three US soldiers were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities, they said.

ipanews_caee19c5-37b3-4c1b-8df8-25f61a9c5da3_embedded242232113
Three US soldiers were killed (AP)

The US and Nato Resolute Support mission issued a statement on Tuesday “to clarify initial reporting”.

It said a roadside bomb attack during a convoy near Bagram Airfield killed three American service members and that “the contractor who was reported as killed, is alive”.

ipanews_caee19c5-37b3-4c1b-8df8-25f61a9c5da3_embedded242232007
The attack was near Bagram Airfield (AP)

The statement said “the contractor, an Afghan citizen, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, later identified as a contractor and treated at Bagram Airfield”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News