Americans killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

US forces in Afghanistan have revised their death toll from a Taliban attack near the main American base in the country.

US forces in Afghanistan have revised their death toll from a Taliban attack near the main American base in the country.

Three US soldiers were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities, they said.

Three US soldiers were killed (AP)

The US and Nato Resolute Support mission issued a statement on Tuesday “to clarify initial reporting”.

It said a roadside bomb attack during a convoy near Bagram Airfield killed three American service members and that “the contractor who was reported as killed, is alive”.

The attack was near Bagram Airfield (AP)

The statement said “the contractor, an Afghan citizen, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, later identified as a contractor and treated at Bagram Airfield”.

Press Association