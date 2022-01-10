Americans advised to ‘avoid’ travel to Canada given high Covid case numbers

People queue to collect antigen test kits at a mall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, last week. Photo: Reuters/Patrick Doyle

The US Centers for Disease Control has advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to rise.

The CDC raised its warning level to Four - the highest it has - regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.

“If you must travel to Canda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned.

“Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants.

“Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others.”

In November, the US lifted restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, ending historic curbs on non-essential travellers put in place in March 2020 to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canada remains a top foreign destination for Americans.

"We are aware of the latest CDC advice," said a spokeswoman for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, noting that last month Ottawa had urged residents against non-essential travel.

Canada first issued the advisory in March 2020 but withdrew it last October - before the first Omicron cases were reported - citing the success of vaccination campaigns.

Earlier month, Canada broke its one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 with 4,100 being treated for the virus in hospital.

Last Friday, officials said new daily cases had soared by 65pc in the previous week, threatening healthcare systems.



