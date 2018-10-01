News World News

Monday 1 October 2018

American pair ‘ski down’ from Everest’s sister peak Mount Lhotse

Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world.

The southern face of Mount Everest including Mount Lhotse, middle right, soars above the monsoon clouds at the border of Nepal and Tibet (Jogn McConnico/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Two American climbers have reportedly successfully skied down from the summit of the world’s fourth-highest mountain.

James Morrison and Hilaree Nelson scaled Mount Lhotse’s 8,516-metre (27,940-foot) summit on Sunday with two other climbers and three Nepalese Sherpa guides, Pemba Sherpa of the Xtreme Climbers and Expeditions organisation said.

Mr Morrison and Ms Nelson then descended on their skis, he added.

General view of Mount Everest and the Himalayas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They were both reported to be safe and were expected to reach the base camp later on Monday.

Lhotse is a sister peak of Mount Everest.

Climbers attempting to scale Everest and Lhotse share most of the route.

