American charged with sending cyanide to suicidal man to be sentenced in April

Sidney Kilmartin, from Windham in Maine, was found guilty in 2016 of mailing injurious articles resulting in death and witness tampering.

A spokesman for US federal prosecutors in Maine said his sentencing is set for April 27 in Portland, but that date could change.

Investigators said Kilmartin advertised and mailed a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. The substance was actually Epsom salt.