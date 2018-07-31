American bishop who preached at royal wedding has surgery

The American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

An Episcopal Church spokeswoman said the surgery was performed on Tuesday on the Most Rev Michael Curry.

The 65-year-old announced his cancer diagnosis last week and said he planned to have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

Rev Curry said he expected to spend four to six weeks recuperating. He said he would resume his duties as presiding bishop of the church in early September.

Rev Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States.

His fiery sermon at the May 19 wedding of Harry and Meghan offered a contrast to the more solemn Anglican style that many guests were used to.

Press Association