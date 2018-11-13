News World News

Tuesday 13 November 2018

Amazon to split second HQ between New York and Virginia

The move ends intense competition between American cities to win the retailer.

The move sparked intense competition among major US cities (Nick Ansell/PA)
By Alan Suderman

Amazon will split its second US headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia, an official has said.

The online retailer is expected to make an announcement detailing the move later on Tuesday.

The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs.

Crystal City is hoping to win 25,000 Amazon jobs (AP)

Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made it clear that it really wanted incentives, such as tax breaks and grants.

Amazon had also sought to be based near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

Press Association

