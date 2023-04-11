Amanda Holden part of choir coaching line-up ahead of Coronation Concert

Choirmaster Gareth Malone and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will also be mentoring the singers.

Amanda Holden and Motsi Mabuse form part of a celebrity coaching line-up that will mentor a new choir ahead of their performance in front of the King and Queen Consort at the Coronation Concert next month.

A BBC programme will explore how the 300 singers were brought together from diverse backgrounds to perform at the event at Windsor Castle in May.

Mentoring the singers in the one-off documentary Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will be choirmaster Gareth Malone, Strictly Come Dancing judge Mabuse, Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Motsi Mabuse who will mentor singers on Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The corporation said the four celebrities will draw on “their individual areas of expertise” to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance”.

The Coronation Choir’s final group includes among others an all-deaf sign performance organisation, a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly, Wales, Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead, Somerset.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in May (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The end of the documentary sees the choir meet at Windsor Castle to perform together for the first time ahead of the concert on Sunday May 7.

The event takes place the day after Charles and Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Other royal celebration programming by the corporation includes Stitching For Britain, in which The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant looks at how manufacturers Kashket & Partners are providing parade uniforms for the coronation.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “The coronation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to mark history with an unparalleled breadth of programmes.

“We will have something to enthral all audiences, from the pageantry to the procession and the concert, and bring everyone together to celebrate and to share in the significance of the occasion.”

Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will be on BBC One at 8pm on Friday May 5.