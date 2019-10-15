News World News

Tuesday 15 October 2019

All-female spacewalk brought forward after space station power failure

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will now venture out on Thursday or Friday, instead of next Monday.

Astronauts Christina Koch, right, and, Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
Astronauts Christina Koch, right, and, Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)

By Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Nasa has moved up the first all-female spacewalk to this week because of a power system failure at the International Space Station.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will now venture out Thursday or Friday, instead of next Monday.

A battery power controller failed over the weekend, prompting the change.

The women will replace the broken component, rather than install new batteries, which was their original job.

Last week, astronauts conducted two spacewalks to replace old space station batteries.

ipanews_1026af60-135e-4573-b856-19b9bfc2e406_embedded245826960
Christina H. Koch, left, and Jessica Meir greet each other after Ms Meir’s arrival on the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)

They have three more spacewalks to go to finish the battery work.

A battery-swapping spacewalk scheduled for Wednesday has been called off.

This will be the first spacewalk by only women in more than a half-century of spacewalking.

Nasa said the six station astronauts remain safe, despite the failure.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News