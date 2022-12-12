Alleged maker of Lockerbie plane bomb to go on trial in US

An alleged terrorist accused of making the device used in the Lockerbie bombing 34 years ago is in custody in the US, authorities have announced.

Families of the 270 victims of the December 21, 1988, terror attack were told at the weekend that Abu Agila Masud, a Libyan alleged to have played a key role in the plot to blow up Pan Am Flight 103, is to appear in court in Washington DC, the US Justice Department said. The prosecution raises hopes it may shed light on how the attack was carried out.

The US announced two years ago it was charging Mr Masud, allegedly a spy and the top bomb-maker for Muammar Gaddafi, Libya’s leader at the time.

The blast on board the Boeing 747 above Lockerbie remains the deadliest atrocity committed on British soil. So far the only man convicted of involvement in it was Abdul Basset al Megrahi, who was found guilty in 2001 at a special Scottish court convened in the Netherlands.

He was controversially released by the Scottish Government in 2009, on compassionate grounds, because he had terminal cancer. He returned to Libya and died in 2012.

Megrahi insisted he was innocent and some of the victims’ families doubted the official version of events.

It was unclear yesterday how the US negotiated Mr Masud’s extradition, but “if there’s one person who could tell the story of the bombing of Flight 103, and put to rest decades of unanswered questions about how exactly it was carried out – and why – it’s Mr Masud,” said Ken Dornstein, whose brother was killed in the bombing.

In an email cited by The New York Times, Mr Dornstein, who in 2015 made a documentary that investigated Mr Masud’s role in the outrage, he added: “The question, I guess, is whether he’s finally prepared to speak.”

Mr Masud was born in Tunisia but holds Libyan citizenship. US authorities allege that he worked on the explosive device in Malta in December 1988 and personally armed the bomb.

A suitcase containing it was placed on flights from Malta to Frankfurt, Germany, and eventually to London’s Heathrow Airport where it was put on the Pan Am flight.

Among those killed in the bombing of the New York-bound flight were 180 Americans and 11 people in Lockerbie.

Mr Masud was charged with terrorism-related crimes in December 2020 by the US. William Barr, the then attorney general, alleged that he built the bomb with two co-conspirators. He said Gaddafi had personally thanked Mr Masud “for the successful attack on the United States”.

At the time, he was said to be in Libyan custody and Mr Barr said US authorities would work “arm in arm” with their Scottish counterparts.

Mr Barr said: “Let there be no mistake, no amount of time or distance will stop the US and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case.”

Mr Masud has also been linked to a 1986 disco bombing in West Berlin that killed three people. It is believed he was jailed in Libya for his role in the 2011 uprising that ousted Gaddafi.

Last month, it was reported that he had been kidnapped by a militia group in Libya, which could have paved the way for his extradition to the US.

