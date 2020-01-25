All five Scottish patients test negative for coronavirus

The five people suspected of having coronavirus in Scotland have tested negative, the Scottish Government has said.

On Thursday, five patients were confirmed as being tested for the infection, but ministers have now announced they have been given the all-clear.

Across the UK, test results for 31 suspected cases have come back negative, with no confirmed cases of the potentially fatal infection.

All the people tested in the UK are believed to have visited Wuhan - the Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

The UK Government is advising that the risk to the public remains low, although Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said on Friday: "Scotland is well prepared for these types of outbreaks - we have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus.

"I am being kept fully informed about the precautionary steps being taken, including timely updates on the patients who are currently being tested."

PA Media