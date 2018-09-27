All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers toasts sales boost

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has seen a late summer pick-up in sales as demand for food recovered following the heatwave and World Cup.

The pub firm said underlying like-for-like sales rose 2.2% in the eight weeks to September 22, stripping out an extra week of trading last year.

It said there had been a more even split between drink and food sales after the unusually hot summer and World Cup football tournament, which had sent drink sales surging.

Mitchells had seen sales edge just 0.9% higher over the 11 weeks to July 28 as a poor performance for food offset the drinks boost.

But the group reiterated its warning that rising costs will eat into profit margins over the full year, although it said these headwinds had not worsened in the latest quarter.

Mitchells chief executive Phil Urban said: “We are pleased to have seen like-for-like sales growth improve to 2.2% following the period of sustained hot weather and the World Cup over the summer.

He added: “Work continues to mitigate the cost headwinds impacting the industry and we remain confident of delivering full-year results in line with the board’s expectations.”

Shares lifted 2% after the update.

Douglas Jack, an analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “It appears that the company has resumed its outperformance of the managed sector after a tough summer for food-led operators.”

Mitchells has been working to offset a spike in buying costs on the back of the Brexit-hit pound, as well as soaring staff costs from the national living wage.

It has still been expanding and investing in its estate, however, opening up seven new outlets and completing 232 conversions and remodels of its sites in the financial year to date.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “It is fair to say the group has been lagging its peers for a long time and is only now getting the business in better shape under the leadership of Phil Urban.

“However, the journey is still ongoing and for shareholders there remain doubts over when the dividend is going to reappear.”

