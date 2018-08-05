-
All 20 people on board vintage plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps have died
Independent.ie
A vintage plane's crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.
The plane crashed in a basin at 2,450 metres (8,000 feet) above sea level on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain shortly before 5 p.m. (1500GMT) on Saturday.
Among those killed were 17 people from Switzerland and a three-person family from Austria, police said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)
Online Editors