All 20 people on board vintage plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps have died

Independent.ie

A vintage plane's crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/all-20-people-on-board-vintage-plane-that-crashed-in-the-swiss-alps-have-died-37186019.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37186018.ece/e5655/AUTOCROP/h342/swiss.jpg