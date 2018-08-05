News World News

All 20 people on board vintage plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps have died

A general view of the accident site of a Junkers Ju-52 airplane of the local airline JU-AIR, in 2,450 meters (8,038 feet) above sea level near the mountain resort of Flims, Switzerland
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A vintage plane's crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.

The plane crashed in a basin at 2,450 metres (8,000 feet) above sea level on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain shortly before 5 p.m. (1500GMT) on Saturday.

Among those killed were 17 people from Switzerland and a three-person family from Austria, police said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)

