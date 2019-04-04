Algerian protesters who succeeded in pushing out long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika now want other key officials to leave too.

Algerian protesters who succeeded in pushing out long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika now want other key officials to leave too.

Algerian protesters who helped oust president to seek departure of other leaders

Demonstrators are planning new nationwide protests on Friday to call for the departure of the men who head Algeria’s government, legislature and constitutional court.

Algerian Senate Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah (Fethi Belaid/AP)

They’re dubbed “the three Bs”, prime minister Noureddine Bedoui, constitutional council president Tayeb Belaiz, and upper house of parliament president Abdelkader Bensalah.

But constitutional experts warn that forcing the three men out would leave a power vacuum.

A man reads a newspaper headlining Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation (Anis Belghoul/AP)

The protest movement has not unified around a single alternative plan to govern Africa’s largest country and replace a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive.

Mr Bouteflika resigned this week under pressure from protesters and the powerful army chief.

His ally Mr Bensalah is expected to take over as interim leader.

Press Association