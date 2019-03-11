Algeria set to get new constitution and government
Mr Bouteflika pledged not to run for president again, noting his health and age.
The president of Algeria says he is creating a new government and a special body to draft a new constitution to respond to mass protests.
The changes were part of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s dramatic announcement on Monday that he ceded to public demands and abandoned his bid for a fifth term.
He also announced that the presidential election scheduled for April 18 will be delayed.
#President_Bouteflika announces postponement of #presidentialelection https://t.co/VGj3HZ51mn pic.twitter.com/osITJ2fhrf— APS | وأج (@APS_DZ) March 11, 2019
Mr Bouteflika pledged not to run for president again, noting his health and age.
Mr Bouteflika is 82 and has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke, fuelling frustration with his secretive leadership style.
He says he plans to appoint a new government and a separate “national conference” tasked with rescheduling the election and drafting a new constitution.
He made the announcements in a letter to the nation released by state news agency APS.
Press Association