| 8.4°C Dublin

Alexei Navalny’s Moscow offices raided while he recovers abroad from poisoning

The Russian opposition figure is being treated in Germany following a nearly fatal poisoning.

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny&rsquo;s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP) Expand

Close

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny&rsquo;s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Russian bailiffs raided the offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s organisation while the politician is still recovering in Germany from a nearly fatal poisoning.

Mr Navalny’s associates linked the move in Moscow to a court ruling that obliged his Anti-Corruption Foundation to pay damages to a school catering company reportedly linked to a tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Mr Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and Mr Putin’s most visible and determined opponent, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany two days later.

He is still recovering there.

Employees of the Alexei Navalny&rsquo;s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office sit on the floor as security officers stand guard (Pavel Golovkin/AP) Expand

Close

Employees of the Alexei Navalny&rsquo;s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office sit on the floor as security officers stand guard (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Employees of the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office sit on the floor as security officers stand guard (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

AP/PA Images

Employees of the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office sit on the floor as security officers stand guard (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Tests conducted at labs designated by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that the poison used on Mr Navalny was a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Mr Navalny asserted that his poisoning only could have been ordered by spymasters who would not have made such decisions without Mr Putin’s personal involvement – claims the Kremlin has vehemently rejected.

The Russian hospital that first treated Mr Navalny said it found no evidence he was poisoned.

Russian authorities have said they conducted a preliminary investigation but argued that they needed proof of poisoning to launch a full-fledged criminal inquiry and lamented Germany’s refusal to share the materials.

PA Media

Privacy