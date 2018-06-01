Alert as lions and pumas break free from German zoo

Independent.ie

German police have warned residents of the western town of Luenebach to stay inside their homes after a number of lions and pumas broke out of a local zoo.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/alert-as-lions-and-pumas-break-free-from-german-zoo-36968342.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36968357.ece/20946/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_abcd93ce-545f-4200-8823-8d9b34f9665e_1