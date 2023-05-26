Alec Baldwin did not want to be a ‘public person’ anymore after Rust incident
Cormac Pearson
Actor Alec Baldwin has revealed he wanted out of the public spotlight after he accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun in 2021.
Alec Baldwin did not want to be a 'public person' anymore after Rust incident
Alec Baldwin did not want to be a ‘public person’ anymore after Rust incident
