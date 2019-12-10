Alberto Fernandez takes reins as Argentina’s new president
The left-wing leader’s rise comes against a trend of right-wing resurgence in the West.
Alberto Fernandez has assumed the presidency of Argentina, returning the country to the ranks of left-leaning nations at a moment of right-wing resurgence in the Western Hemisphere.
Assuming the vice presidency is Cristina Fernandez, 66, a polarising figure who served as president from 2007 to 2015 and whose presence has raised questions about the extent of her influence in the new administration.
Alberto Fernandez, a 60-year-old lawyer, faces the grave and immediate challenge of trying to pull Argentina from economic crisis.
The country has a 35% poverty rate and is struggling to make debt payments on time.
The economy is expected to shrink 3% by the end of 2019, with inflation at 55%.
