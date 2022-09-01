Airport baggage handler dies after her hair gets caught in conveyor belt

A 26-year-old New Orleans International Airport worker has died after her hair became tangled in a baggage conveyor belt while she was unloading bags from the aircraft.

Jermani Thompson died when her hair was caught in the machinery of a belt loader, which is used to load bags onto and off of aircraft. She was rushed to hospital but passed away from her injuries soon after.

The tragic accident occurred at around 3am Irish time on Wednesday morning at Louis Armstrong International Airport, as the GAT Airline Ground Support worker was unloading a Frontier Airlines plane.

Jermani’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told New Orleans news website NOLA that: “She was my baby girl. Everybody loved her. I'm just lost for words. I can't even think."

Ms Dorsey said Jermani was a lover of basketball and graduated from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi.

"We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” Mike Hough, chief executive of GAT Airline Ground Support, said.

The airport's director of aviation, Kevin Dolliole, said: "Jermani was a part of our airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time."









