Airman helped passengers survive crash of Second World War bomber
Seven people were killed but the airman’s decision to open a hatch allowed others to escape the fire.
An airman who was aboard a B-17 bomber that crashed in the US state of Connecticut opened open a hatch that allowed some passengers to escape a fire.
The Connecticut Air National Guard said the airman has training and experience in handling emergencies on aircraft.
After the crash on Wednesday at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport, he used flame-retardant flight gloves he had brought with him to open the hatch.
The airman suffered injuries and has been recovering at home since his release from a hospital.
The airman is currently command chief for the 103rd Airlift Wing.
His name was not released.
Seven people were killed in the crash of the Second World War-era plane.
PA Media