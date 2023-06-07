Airline saves the day after bridesmaid forgets her dress

Bride and groom Michael and Gemma O’Shea with bridesmaid Lauren, her husband, and their baby, after airline Tui flew out her bridesmaid’s dress to save the day (TUI/PA)

By Tom Wilkinson, PA

A bride-to-be who was getting married in Cyprus has thanked an airline which came to the rescue after one of her bridesmaids forgot to pack her dress.