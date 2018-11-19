Airbnb removes listings in Israeli settlements

Holiday rental company Airbnb says it is removing its listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The company said it will take down 200 listings in Israeli settlements “that are at the core of the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians”.

Airbnb said that although it had been operating in accordance with US law, it has wrestled with the question of whether to do business in Israeli settlements, which most of the international community view as illegal.

Palestinians and human rights groups have long urged the company to remove the listings.

Airbnb said it would cease operations in the occupied territory in hopes that “a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned”.

Israeli officials condemned the decision.

Press Association