Air strikes and heavy fighting reported near Syrian capital

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian activist Mazen al-Shami said the fighting was concentrated inside a military installation near the suburb of Harasta, where a government force has been trapped for a day.

The Observatory said the Syrian air force conducted at least a dozen air strikes on Harasta and nearby suburbs.

Mr al-Shami reported dozens of air strikes, saying the government had brought in reinforcements overnight and is trying to reach the trapped forces.