Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded nationwide but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones hitting targets.

The attacks come after Germany and the United States announced on Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armoured punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.