Air Partner has said a competitive process to appoint new external auditors is under way after the private jet firm discovered a £3.3 million accounting error earlier this year.

Air Partner has said a competitive process to appoint new external auditors is under way after the private jet firm discovered a £3.3 million accounting error earlier this year.

Air Partner kicks off search for new auditor following accounting error

The group said the tender will be awarded in the second half of the year with an appointment expected in “sufficient time” for the annual audit.

Its interim review of the first half’s financial results will continue to be undertaken by Deloitte, which was the auditor in charge when the error occurred.

Air Partner said: “A competitive tender process is under way to appoint new external auditors, which will be completed over the second half with an appointment expected in sufficient time for the new auditors to undertake any preparatory systems and controls assessments deemed necessary prior to commencement of the year end audit.”

The news comes after Air Partner’s shares collapsed in April when it announced the accounting error, which dates back seven years.

It occurred when some invoiced money was put through as deferred income rather than being dealt with directly.

However, the firm later told shareholders that its accounting woes would not cost it more than £4 million.

Meanwhile, Air Partner said it traded well over the first half of the year, with underlying pre-tax profit in line with expectations and with the same period last year.

Its US business continued a strong performance, with the group opening a new office in Los Angeles and expanding headcount in New York.

In the UK, Air Partner’s commercial jets performed well over the second quarter with increased activity around the World Cup in Russia.

The firm reiterated its confidence for the full year and beyond.

The group, which employs 250 staff across 20 countries, provides services ranging from luxury private jet charter flights to cargo transport.

Press Association