Air Partner announces boardroom changes after turbulence

Private jet firm Air Partner has reshuffled its boardroom pack following a tumultuous few months.

The company, which discovered a £3.3 million accounting error earlier this year, has appointed Joanne Estell as finance chief.

Ms Estell’s career spans 20 years with firms such as Smiths Group and Survitec.

She was most recently finance chief at AIM-listed Shield Therapeutics.

Air Partner boss Mark Briffa said: “Joanne’s strong technical and controls skills, coupled with her plc and commercial experience, will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our clear long-term strategy to become a world-class aviation services group and capture the considerable opportunities to improve and grow multiple areas of our business.”

Air Partner’s current interim finance boss, Chris Mann, will remain with Air Partner until next week.

The firm also announced the appointment of Richard Jackson as interim chairman while it carries out a search to find a successor to Peter Saunders, who died after a short illness.

The appointments come after a turbulent period for Air Partner.

Shares in the company collapsed in April when it announced the accounting error, which dates back seven years.

It occurred when some invoiced money was put through as deferred income rather than being dealt with directly.

However, the firm later told shareholders that its accounting woes would not cost it more than £4 million.

Last month, Air Partner said a competitive process to appoint new external auditors is under way, with the tender to be awarded in the second half of the year.

Its interim review of the first half’s financial results will continue to be undertaken by Deloitte, which was the auditor in charge when the error occurred.

Press Association