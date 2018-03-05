Aide to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to turn state witness

Long-time Netanyahu family spokesman Nir Hefetz agreed on Monday to speak in return for a more lenient punishment, multiple reports said.

Both are under arrest on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s Bezeq telecom company in return for favourable coverage of Mr Netanyahu and his family by the firm’s popular news website.

He joins Shlomo Filber, another long-time aide, enmeshed in scandal.

Israeli police have recommended indicting Mr Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases.

Long-time aide Ari Harow is a state witness in one of those.