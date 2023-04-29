AI chatbot ‘shows more empathy’ when answering patient questions than doctors, new research finds

ChatGPT also seemed to score higher than medics on the quality of responses to patients. Image/Getty — © Getty Images

A chatbot appears to be “significantly more empathetic” than doctors when responding to questions from patients, scientists say.

Researchers asked a team of licensed healthcare professionals to rate responses from doctors as well as ChatGPT, a computer programme designed to simulate online conversations with humans.

They found that the proportion of responses rated “empathetic” or “very empathetic” was higher for ChatGPT than for physicians.

ChatGPT also appeared to score higher than doctors on the quality of responses to patients.

Writing in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, the researchers said further studies are needed to evaluate whether chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used in clinical settings to help reduce burnout in healthcare professionals.

“Further exploration of this technology is warranted in clinical settings, such as using chatbot to draft responses that physicians could then edit.”

Dr Mhairi Aitken, ethics research fellow at The Alan Turing Institute, said: “While some people may feel comfortable receiving medical advice from a chatbot, or for a chatbot to assist in a physician’s advice, for many patients the human relationship and care-giving is a vital part of the healthcare process and something which cannot be automated or replaced by chatbots.”