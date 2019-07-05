Aftershock rattles California after biggest quake in 20 years

A vigorous aftershock sequence has followed the strongest earthquake to hit southern California in 20 years.

A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07am local time on Friday is so far the strongest aftershock of Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 jolt, and was felt widely.

Stay up-to-date with info on the M6.4 EQ that struck near Ridgecrest, CA yesterday here: https://t.co/0f21S7mR7w Also, Did You Feel It? Please let us know here: https://t.co/Sb4DkcaSu1 pic.twitter.com/I5ms3hYA7T — USGS (@USGS) July 5, 2019

Seismologists had said there was an 80% probability of an aftershock of that strength.

Thursday’s big quake struck in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles north east of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, which suffered damage to buildings and roads.

Press Association