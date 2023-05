After two mass shootings, tens of thousands of Serbians demand action at protest against violence

More than 1,500 guns were surrendered on the first day of a one-month amnesty period following two mass shootings.

People attend a protest "Serbia against violence" rally in reaction to recent mass shootings that have shaken the country. Photo: REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic. — © REUTERS

Aleksandar Vasovic Today at 21:16