Tourists play with a ball in front of a burnt forest on a beach in Rhodes after the wildfires that burned for two weeks and left five people dead. Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP

And just like that, it’s gone,” 75-year-old Elpida Voyatzis said softly, standing outside her home in Kiotari – a town left devastated by the wildfires that raged for 10 straight days on the island of Rhodes.