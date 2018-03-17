Africa’s only female head of state resigns amid financial misconduct claims

It has been alleged that Ms Gurib-Fakim made personal purchases with a credit card provided by an NGO, whose Angolan founder has sought to do business in Mauritius and is under investigation for alleged fraud in Portugal.

Ms Gurib-Fakim said earlier this week that she “inadvertently” used the credit card from the London-based Planet Earth Institute for “out-of-pocket” expenses of about 27,000 dollars (£19,360) and that she had refunded the money.

The 58-year-old, whose role is mostly ceremonial, had earlier said she was the victim of a smear campaign and said she would not resign.