African ambassadors to UN attack Trump's 'racist' remarks

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power has shared the statement on Twitter, saying: "Whoa. I've never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States."

The African ambassadors issued the statement following an emergency meeting after Mr Trump used vulgar language to reject an immigration bill, asking why the US would take in more people from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa.

Mr Trump has denied using that language, but others present said that he did.