UN urges Sudanese army to reverse coup after tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters take to streets

The UN secretary general urged Sudan’s generals yesterday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup.

Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ousting of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, meanwhile, said he met yesterday with Abdalla Hamdok, the deposed prime minister who remained under house arrest in the capital Khartoum.

“We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders,” he said.

Since last week, UN representatives have shuttled between the military and leaders of the pro-democracy movement.

A military official said that other efforts are under way, also supported by the UN but conducted by a Sudanese committee that began separate meetings last week with Mr Hamdok and coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorised to release the information, said that Mr Hamdok is still the main candidate for heading a cabinet that would report to the leading generals. But should he not accept, other Sudanese figures could.

It remains unclear what mandate such a government would have. Mr Burhan had repeatedly said in the weeks prior to the takeover that the military will hand over power only to an elected government.

Before the coup, Sudan was ruled by a transitional government that included a joint military civilian sovereign council and a cabinet, headed by Mr Hamdok, that ran the day-to-day affairs.

The official said in these negotiations, the prime minister has insisted on the release of all government officials and political leaders arrested since the coup, before engaging in “meaningful talks” to form a new government.

Mr Hamdok also demanded the return to the pre-coup constitutional order that would set a deadline by which the complete leadership of the country would be handed over to civilians, he said.

Mr Burhan has given an initial approval to release the majority of the detained officials, but said a few must remain in custody for allegedly playing a role in a coup attempt that was thwarted in September, the official said.

Mr Burhan said he would install a new technocrat government soon, with the aim of holding elections in July 2023.

But the pro-democracy movement also fears the military has no intention of easing its grip and will appoint politicians it can control.

Eric Reeves, a Sudan expert at Smith College, said the standoff between the military and the protest leaders is likely to be prolonged, given that pro-democracy protesters

see the takeover as “a naked power grab”.

The protests on Saturday were the biggest so far. Security forces shot dead three protesters in Omdurman, bringing the tally to at least 12 dead and more than 280 wounded since Monday, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee.