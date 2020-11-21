UN fears 200,000 refugees will flee Ethiopian conflict into Sudan

Rebels from Ethiopia’s Tigray region fired rockets at the capital of neighbouring Amhara region. Amhara authorities said, raising concern that a conflict between the insurgents and the central government could spill into a wider war.

Two weeks into the conflict, the United Nations said it was making plans for as many as 200,000 refugees fleeing into neighbouring Sudan.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people have been killed and tens of thousands of refugees have already fled from fighting in Tigray as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tries to hold his ethnically diverse nation together.

“The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1.40am in Bahir Dar,” the Amhara government’s communications office said, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The rockets caused no damage, it said.

Bahir Dar, Amhara region’s lakeside capital, is located hundreds of miles from the fighting in Tigray. Tigrayan refugees say the Amhara militiamen are fighting on the government side, and the two regions have a border dispute.

A local journalist and another resident in Bahir Dar said they heard two explosions and had been told by people in the area that at least one missile exploded near the airport.

Aid workers are setting up the Um Rakuba camp on scrubland in eastern Sudan to accommodate 10,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees., Those who arrived were queuing for cornflour porridge and putting up makeshift shelters.

Yohannes Gor (28) arrived by foot after fleeing the Ethiopian town of Humera, close to the border, 10 days ago with only the clothes he was wearing.

“I live under this tree and sleep on the dirt,” he said. “I lost all trace of my family and I don’t know what happened to them.”

Aid agencies fear a humanitarian emergency in Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people depended on relief aid even before the conflict.

Refugees have crowded into boats to cross a river to Sudan, overwhelming aid groups on the other side.

Axel Bisschop of the UN refugee agency UNHCR told a briefing in Geneva that 31,000 refugees had already reached Sudan, surpassing a contingency plan for 20,000. “The new planning figure is around 200,000.”

UNICEF’s Sudan-based representative Abdullah Fadil worried about the impact on Sudan, already hosting one million refugees from other African wars.

Online Editors